Doctor Who: BBC announces when Jodie Whittaker’s final episode will air
Mark your calendars – the special is arriving sooner than you think
The BBC has announced when Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode will air.
Whittaker will step down as the Time Lord in the third of three specials that have been broadcast throughout 2022.
Titled “The Power of the Doctor”, the episode will air on Sunday 23 October.
It’s currently unknown whether the episode will introsduce Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor.
Gatwa was confirmed to play the role earlier this year for a new series that is being overseen by returning showrunner Russell T Davies.
The full synopsis for Whittaker’s final adventure reads as follows: “Action-adventure in space and time for all the family, starring Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Sophie Aldred, Janet Fielding and Sacha Dhawan. In this feature-length Special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.
“Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia?”
Whittaker made her Doctor Who debut in 2017.
