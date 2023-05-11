Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC has shared the first look at Jonathan Groff in the forthcoming series of Doctor Who.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Mindhunter star will appear opposite Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor in a “mysterious key role”.

In the two images shared on Wednesday (10 May), Groff is seen in period dress alongside Gatwa and the new Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Groff wears a blue waistcoat and tails, while Gatwa is in red velvet. Gibson wears a yellow dress with long, silk gloves.

Speaking as the casting was announced last week, Groff said: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”

Writer Davies, who is taking the reins at Doctor Who again 18 years after he was responsible for reviving the series in 2005, said: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

(Left to right) Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC)

Groff is the second US actor to join the cast of Gatwa’s forthcoming tenure as the Doctor. In April, it was announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon will also be appearing in the new series.

Jinkx has recently performed as Matron “Mama” Morton in the Broadway production of Chicago, leading fans to speculate whether they might be playing Doctor Who’s first musical villain.

(BBC)

Doctor Who returns in November with three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will then air over the festive period with script editor Scott Handcock recently teasing that a former guest star, who appeared on the show in 2005, will also be returning.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One later this year. It will air on Disney Plus internationally.