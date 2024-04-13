Doctor Who reveals second companion for Ncuti Gatwa’s Time Lord
‘Andor’ actor will not replace Millie Gibson as companion, BBC confirms
Actor Varada Sethu will join Doctor Who as a new companion for Ncuti Gatwa’ssecond season as a Time Lord.
The Indian-born actor, who has had roles in Star Wars spin-off show Andor and the Strike Back series, will join the long-running BBC science fiction programme as a second partner for the 15th Doctor.
It had been reported that Sethu would replace former Coronation Street actor Millie Gibson, who will play Gatwa’s companion Ruby Sunday in their first full series in those roles next month, but the BBC has confirmed that Sethu will be joining them as an additional companion for Gatwa’s second season, which will be aired in 2025.
Sethu said in a statement that she feels like the “luckiest person in the world” to be taking on the role.
“It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!”
Showrunner Russell T Davies, who rebooted the cult series back in 2005, has returned to write and executive produce the new seasons.
He said of Sethu: “I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it’s a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS. Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side – we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!”
Season 14 of Doctor Who will return to screens next month, with Gatwa officially taking over as Doctor – but its not the first time audiences have seen him in the role. For the show’s Christmas special, Gatwa made his debut as the Doctor and was widely praised by critics as “effortless”.
TV critic Ed Power said in The Independent’s review of the special that Sex Education star Gatwa more than lived up to expectations of him.
He wrote: “First things first: as the latest custodian of the biggest brand in British science fiction, a charismatic Gatwa knocks it out of the park.”
“There is never a moment you don’t believe he’s the same character who has riveted audiences across the past 60 years.”
He concluded: “When [Gatwa] returns for his proper full series, what fun it will be seeing Gatwa and Davies explore all aspects of the eternal Time Lord.”
Season 14 of Doctor Who will return on 11 May on the BBC and Disney Plus internationally. Gatwa’s second season will air in 2025.
