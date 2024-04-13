Doctor Who reveals second companion for Ncuti Gatwa’s Time Lord

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Varada Sethu will join Doctor Who as a new companion for Ncuti Gatwa’ssecond season as a Time Lord.

The Indian-born actor, who has had roles in Star Wars spin-off show Andor and the Strike Back series, will join the long-running BBC science fiction programme as a second partner for the 15th Doctor.

It had been reported that Sethu would replace former Coronation Street actor Millie Gibson, who will play Gatwa’s companion Ruby Sunday in their first full series in those roles next month, but the BBC has confirmed that Sethu will be joining them as an additional companion for Gatwa’s second season, which will be aired in 2025.

Sethu said in a statement that she feels like the “luckiest person in the world” to be taking on the role.

“It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!”

Showrunner Russell T Davies, who rebooted the cult series back in 2005, has returned to write and executive produce the new seasons.

Sethu will join the cast as the Doctor’s second companion in 2025 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

He said of Sethu: “I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it’s a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS. Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side – we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!”

Season 14 of Doctor Who will return to screens next month, with Gatwa officially taking over as Doctor – but its not the first time audiences have seen him in the role. For the show’s Christmas special, Gatwa made his debut as the Doctor and was widely praised by critics as “effortless”.

Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu pictured at a table read for Season 15 ( BBC )

TV critic Ed Power said in The Independent’s review of the special that Sex Education star Gatwa more than lived up to expectations of him.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

He wrote: “First things first: as the latest custodian of the biggest brand in British science fiction, a charismatic Gatwa knocks it out of the park.”

“There is never a moment you don’t believe he’s the same character who has riveted audiences across the past 60 years.”

He concluded: “When [Gatwa] returns for his proper full series, what fun it will be seeing Gatwa and Davies explore all aspects of the eternal Time Lord.”

Season 14 of Doctor Who will return on 11 May on the BBC and Disney Plus internationally. Gatwa’s second season will air in 2025.