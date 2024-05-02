Drew Barrymore reveals embarrassing Danny DeVito blunder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore has revealed an unexpected faux pas that took place when she once visited Danny DeVito’s house.

During Wednesday’s episode (1 May) of the actor’s talk show, the Charlie’s Angels star was involved in a discussion sparked by The Independent’s March article about the unlikely trend of people listing their sexual partners on their phone.

TV correspondent Vladimir Duthiers introduced the conversation place during the “Drew’s News” segment of the show, and shared his amusement over how women documenting the people they’ve slept with can be a useful record of other things going on in their lives at the time.

When he then asked whether anyone on the panel had made a list of their own, Barrymore raised her hand and began to share her story.

“I made a list,” she shared. “It was back in the day. I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganised person, I lose everything… I left it at someone’s house.”

As the other panellists cringed in anticipation, guest host Ross Mathews chimed in: “Not just anyone’s house though.”

Barrymore continued: “I was producing a film that Danny DeVito was directing. I wrote the list on the back of a set of notes for the film... so I left it at Danny DeVito’s house.”

Barrymore added that although the Matilda and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star didn’t find her revealing document, she came clean about the lost item on a previous chat show episode.

“I did admit to him, he came on the show and I was like, ‘I left my sex list at your house,’”she said.

Laughing at Barrymore’s candour, guest Nate Burleson said: “You are way too honest.”

Barrymore has become known for her candid nature on her chat show, from revealing truths about her personal life to forming close emotional connections with her celebrity guests.

Earlier this week (Monday 29 April), the ET star welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris to the show, and spoke with her about a wide range of topics, including co-parenting and the importance of friendship.

Though many viewers consider the intimate nature of Barrymore’s interviews to be part of the show’s charm, media personality Meghan McCain criticised the actor for conducting a conversation with a political figure in such a casual fashion.

“I know that’s Drew Barrymore’s thing, but someone needs to talk to her. Not everything you do is a therapy session, and some of this stuff is just not appropriate,” McCain said on the newest episode of her Meghan McCain has Entered the Chat podcast.

“These are people who deserve respect in all ways, and that includes physically respecting the space you’re occupying with them,” she continued.

In the US, The Drew Barrymore Show airs daily on CBS.