Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had a moving exchange while appearing together on Barrymore’s talk show.

The pair had an emotional reunion on the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (12 September).

The former couple – who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 as well as starring in a number of films together – began by complementing each other’s sense of humour, seemingly completely absorbed in the conversation and forgetting their audience.

“We laughed so much, that was so much a part of our connection,” said Barrymore.

Long agreed and added: “I love that we’ve maintained our love, because I don’t think it’ll ever – from my end, it’ll never go anywhere, I’ll love you always.”

Barrymore was visibly moved to tears, covering her mouth with her hand, before the couple moved to hold each other’s hands.

“I will always love you so much, you were so important to me,” she replied, as the audience began to applaud.

“I feel like we’ve been through so much together too. When we used to talk and facetime, I was always like ‘I’ve really grown up Justin’. I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated,” Barrymore admitted.

“We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic, more immature. We would get together, we would break-up, it was chaos, but it was hella fun.”

“Fun chaos, most hedonism is fun!” Long agreed before adding, “I cherish that time”.

The pair also reminisced on the early days of their relationship – which included game nights with Quentin Tarantino – and Barrymore described Long as a “bachelor” when they had met.

The pair agreed how important it was to “champion your ex” in an ode to “respecting what once was”.

“All I want in life is your success and your happiness,” Barrymore said.

The duo starred together as part of the ensemble cast in 2009 romantic comedy He’s Just Not That into You, and in the 2010 romantic comedy Going the Distance.