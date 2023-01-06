Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Drew Barrymore had a surprise for an unsuspecting former co-star live on her talk show.

The actor welcomed Kate Hudson onto The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (5 January) when the pair discussed their respective past relationships with brothers Luke and Owen Wilson.

Barrymore dated Luke between 1996 and 1998, while Hudson had an on-off relationship with Owen from 2006 to 2009.

“We were talking about the Wilsons the last time you were here. I dated Luke,” Barrymore told Hudson, with the pair revealing they have not heard from the siblings in a while.

They then decided to call Luke on-air, but had a surprise for actor Lucas Wilson, with whom Barrymore appeared in 1999 comedy Never Before Kissed.

“You looking for the actor? That’s not me,” Lucas said, laughing. Barrymore replied: “I’m so sorry! We’re prank-calling people right now.”

Hudson then asked if he was single, to which he replied: “What am I, on a TV show?”

“I’m going to call you afterwards and explain what is going on,” Barrymore told the confused actor, adding: “But I’ve just got to say, for someone who is being cold-called, your behaviour is absolutely stellar and wonderful. You’re a very cool person.”

Lucas had an uncredited role in the comedy film, which Barrymore starred in when she was 24.

Barrymore previously shared details of her time with Luke in January 2022, revealing that the pair had been in an open relationship.

“It‘s so fun because when you’re young, you’re like, ‘It’s low-stakes,’ we’re just young, we’re having fun, we’re all playing, acting, hanging out,’” she said.