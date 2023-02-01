EastEnders episode rescheduled due to FA Cup game

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

EastEnders will experience a shakeup to its traditional TV schedule due to the ongoing FA Cup.

An episode of the popular BBC soap is being shuffled from Wednesday 8 February at 7.30pm to Tuesday 7 February.

Episodes of Waterloo Road and Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon will also be moved to air after EastEnders.

The replay between Fulham and Sunderland will air on BBC One on 8 February in EastEnders’ usual slot.

The move comes a week after Coronation Street also had its schedule disrupted by the airing of the fourth-round FA Cup tie between Manchester City and Arsenal, on Friday 27 January.

The latest episode of the ITV soap aired a day early on Thursday evening (26 January) instead.

As Radio Times reports, EastEnders fans are currently enjoying a number of major storylines, including character exits and a terminal tumour narrative.

In other TV news, it was announced today (1 February) that Red Nose Day will return to screens this spring with a star-studded day of programming.

The annual event, taking place on 17 March, aims to raise money for the most vulnerable people in the UK and around the world.

Among the exclusive entertainment on the night will come an appearance from Kylie Minogue in a one-off special of the BBC comedy Ghosts.

A Love Island parody will also be broadcast, in which an “unexpected” contestant is looking for love.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Gethin Jones will meanwhile be taking part in a 24-hour dance challenge, starting on Thursday 16 March from the Morning Live studio.

TV viewers are also raving about Emily Atack’s BBC documentary about sexual harassment, which aired on Tuesday night.

Fans have praised Atack for her “bravery” in addressing the issue and suggested it should be “compulsory viewing” for young people.