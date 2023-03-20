Ed Sheeran breaks down in tears over Jamal Edwards’ death in new documentary trailer

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ed Sheeran is seen in tears in the trailer for his upcoming Disney+ documentary, The Sum Of It All.

The four-part docuseries follows Sheeran’s rise to fame as well as his family life and personal struggles.

In particular, the trailer showed a focus on the untimely death of Sheeran’s “best friend”, SBTV founder Jamal Edwards.

Edwards, who was awarded an MBE for his contribution to the music industry, died on 20 February 2022, aged 31.

In the video, Sheeran credits Edwards with helping launch his career, and is seen breaking down in the back of a car after learning of his death.

“Loss: it just took over my life,” Sheeran says.

The Shape of You singer’s wife Cherry Seaborn also appears in the documentary, saying her husband “hasn’t had time to process and be at peace with his thoughts”.

Ed Sheeran in ‘The Sum Of It All’ (Disney+/YouTube)

Sheeran recently revealed that Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour while she was pregnant with their second child.

“At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art. Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings,” the singer said while announcing his forthcoming album, Subtract, earlier this month.

Edwards’ mother Brenda recently revealed that Sheeran stayed with their family for a week after her son’s death, “looking after” them.

“There wasn’t anything that he wasn’t sorting out and doing if we needed anything, and everybody has been so, so wonderful and so supportive,” she said.

After Edwards died, Sheeran posted a tribute to the MBE on his Instagram page saying that he “would not be here without him”.

“A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power,” he wrote.

The Sum Of It All will be released on Disney+ on 3 May.