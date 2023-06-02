Jump to content

Eddie Izzard clarifies her preferred name and pronouns

Comedian reminded fans how she likes to be referred to

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 02 June 2023 12:23
'Eddie Izzard reveals she added new name to passport'

Eddie Izzard has clarified her preferred name and pronouns months after formally announcing the change.

The comedian confirmed that she was still additionally going by the name Suzy, which she says she “wanted” to be called since she was 10.

She wrote on Twitter on Thursday (1 June): “As people may now well know, I have added the name ‘Suzy’ to my names. So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don’t mind Eddie.

“And I prefer she/her but I don’t mind he/him. So no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina.

“I am remaining Eddie Izzard in public. Thank you. Suzy/Eddie.”

Izzard had previously said that letting “people choose what they want” out of Suzy and Eddie was “how I’m going to roll”.

She first mentioned her preferred pronouns during an appearance on Portrait Artist of the Year.

Izzard told contestant Chris Holder: “This is the first programme I’ve asked if I can be ‘she’ and ‘her’ – this is a little transition period.”

Eddie Izzard

(Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

At the time, Izzard said that “it feels very positive” to use she/her pronouns. She continued: “I just want to be based in girl mode now.”

In 2017, Izzard told The Hollywood Reporter: “I am essentially transgender. I have boy mode and girl mode. I do feel I have boy genetics and girl genetics.”

