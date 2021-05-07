Ellen DeGeneres moves into Courteney Cox’s house: ‘I’m not having marital troubles’

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed why she is currently living in Courteney Cox’s California home.

While introducing the Friends star on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host announced she is now referring to Cox as her “landlord”, to which Cox replied: “I don’t consider me a landlord, I consider myself your roommate.”

DeGeneres jokingly denied that her new living situation has anything to do with issues in her marriage with actor and former model Portia de Rossi.

“I should explain,” she said. “I’m not having marital troubles. I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house.

“We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay. [Courteney was] kind enough to say, ‘Yes, stay at my house.’”

Cox explained that she hasn’t been to the property in question in a year, and that DeGeneres has taken over her “side” of the bathroom with all her things.

The actor is currently in London with her boyfriend, the Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid.

Cox, who played the house proud Monica Geller in Friends between 1994 and 2004, recently showed why she is, in many ways, just like the woman she played, by giving fans a glimpse into her home on Instagram.

The star will soon appear in the Friends reunion special with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.