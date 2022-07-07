Elon Musk has criticised Twitter for “going way too far”, after the platform removed Jordan Peterson’s tweet about Elliot Page.

Last week, the Canadian author and psychologist was disciplined for his tweet, which used Page’s deadname and claimed that the trans actor’s breasts were removed by a “criminal physician”.

The post was replaced with the message, “This tweet violated the Twitter rules”.

On Tuesday (5 July), the tech billionaire responded to a comment that read: “BTW, did you see that JBP was recently banned from the bird app? Strange times.”

“Yeah, they’re going way too far in squashing dissenting opinions,” Musk replied.

Musk is still attempting to buy Twitter for $44bn, but since signing an agreement in April, the deal has yet to close.

The Tesla CEO’s response comes weeks after his 18-year-old child announced she was trans and filed a petition to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, saying she did not “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form” and to reflect her new gender identity on the documents.

Vivian is the daughter of the business tycoon and his first wife, Justine Wilson. The couple separated in 2008.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Independent, Talulah Riley, to whom Musk was married to twice, reflected on the pair’s decision to remarry, saying, “Obviously, I understand it looks strange. But that logic made sense at the time”.