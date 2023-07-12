✕ Close Emmy Awards 2022: Biggest talking points

The 2023 Emmy Awards are fast approaching, with nominations to be announced this afternoon.

The annual celebration of the best TV programming will take place this year on 18 September, with the nominated shows to be announced at 8.30am PT, or 4.20pm UK time, on Wednesday (12 July).

Shows eligible for the Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.

The nominations will be announced on a livestream by Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma. The host of September’s awards show is yet to be announced.

It’s been a stellar year for TV, with The Last of Us, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and the final season of Succession all expected to receive nods.

However, the awards also arrive at a tense moment for the television industry, with the Writers Guild of America still on strike. Should the strike still be going on in September, it will undoubtedly affect the 2023 Emmy Awards.

