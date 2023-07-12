Emmy nominations 2023 – live: Succession, The Bear and The Last of Us expected to lead TV nominations
‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘The Last of Us’ are among shows expected to dominate nominations
The 2023 Emmy Awards are fast approaching, with nominations to be announced this afternoon.
The annual celebration of the best TV programming will take place this year on 18 September, with the nominated shows to be announced at 8.30am PT, or 4.20pm UK time, on Wednesday (12 July).
Shows eligible for the Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.
The nominations will be announced on a livestream by Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma. The host of September’s awards show is yet to be announced.
It’s been a stellar year for TV, with The Last of Us, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and the final season of Succession all expected to receive nods.
However, the awards also arrive at a tense moment for the television industry, with the Writers Guild of America still on strike. Should the strike still be going on in September, it will undoubtedly affect the 2023 Emmy Awards.
Follow below for more updates...
How to watch 2023 Emmy nominations livestream
You can watch the 2023 Emmy nominations at the link before.
Non-binary Yellowjackets star sits out of race over gendered categories
One actor who won’t be getting a nod at this year’s Emmys is Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson.
The Australian actor, who is non-binary, shared in April that they would not be being submitted for Emmy consideration as they felt the gendered awards categories were “inaccurate” of their gender.
“I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me,” they said.
Inga Parkel reports:
Yellowjackets’ Liv Hewson will sit out 2023 Emmys race over gendered categories
Australian actor identifies as nonbinary and feels it would be ‘inaccurate’ to submit themself into a gendered category
Succession’s final season expected to be among most-nominated shows
Ever since the explosive final season of Succession concluded, fans have reckoned the HBO show and its stars will dominate this year’s Emmy Awards.
In some categories, the cast are even expected to compete against each other, with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong all eligible for the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category.
Over the years, Succession has been nominated 48 times, winning 13 times. It has been named Outstanding Drama Series twice, with Matthew Macfadyen last year winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
When are the 2023 Emmy nominations being announced?
Welcome to The Independent’s Emmy nominations live blog! We’ll be keeping you updated on all the snubs and surprises as they come in.
The 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced at 8.30am PT, or 4.30pm UK time, on Wednesday (12 July).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies