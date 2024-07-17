Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kelsey Grammer’s return as Frasier, Emma Stone’s gripping turn in the genre-defying The Curse and the final season of Marvel series Loki were all among the surprise omissions from this year’s Emmy nominations.

The 2024 Emmy Awards, which are set to take place on Sunday, September 15, will see strong turnouts from FX’s historical drama Shogun, dramedy The Bear and Richard Gadd’s controversial Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer.

However, there was no place among the nominees for Grammer, who reprised his role as haughty psychiatrist Frasier Crane for the first time in almost 20 years last October.

Grammer has traditionally been something of an Emmys favorite: He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor for playing the same character in the sitcom Cheers in 1988 and 1990. He was then nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor every year from 1994 to 2002, and again in 2004, for the original run of Frasier. He won four times (1994, 1995, 1998 and 2004), and picked up another Emmy in 2006 for his voiceover work as Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons.

Emma Stone, who is a two-time Oscar winner, was overlooked for her turn in the provocative cringe comedy The Curse. The series, which also starred co-creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, was startlingly original yet received zero nominations.

On social media, one viewer commented: “Emma and Nathan’s performance in the curse was above any award. They truly were exceptional no one can convince me otherwise ...very much irritated by this snub.”

open image in gallery Kelsey Grammer and Emma Stone, neither of whom were nominated at the 2024 Emmys ( Getty )

“Emma Stone and The Curse getting no nominations is such a miss from the Emmys,” added another. “One of the best shows of the year with THE performance of the year deserved better.”

Fans also lamented the Television Academy’s decision not to recognize Loki in any of the major series or acting categories after the Marvel show ended its run last year after two seasons. Star Tom Hiddleston was not nominated, although the series did pick up nominations for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

On social media, one fan wrote: “Tom Hiddleston being snubbed for an Emmy nomination is just disappointing. This man puts his heart and soul into Loki and he deserves better. Tom, you’re still a winner in all of our hearts.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Another added: “While I am so happy these three departments were recognised at the Emmys this year, I can’t believe these are the only nominations Loki s2 got when it improved upon s1 in every way imaginable.”

Other high-profile snubs included Boots Riley’s wildly inventive series I’m A Virgo, which received a rave five-star review from The Independent.