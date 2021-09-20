After a year of alterations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Emmy Awards 2021 took place in Los Angeles last night (19 September), and suffered no shortage of incidents.

The TV ceremony featured a mix of segments, with tearful speeches, tributes, funny presenters, and Rita Wilson rapping (twice).

Netflix’s royal drama The Crown and Apple comedyTed Lasso were the big winners at the awards.

You can find a full list of the winners here, and a breakdown of the ceremony here.

There were plenty of moments that made the evening an off-beat delight. Here is a selection of the bizarre, funny moments surrounding the ceremony.

Cedric the Entertainer’s roast of the royal family

Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the award night by recalling some of his favourite television moments. However, somewhere in between his monologue, the stand-up comedian made fun of the royal family.

He joked: “As great as The Crown is, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy. I mean, that Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Megan, that was the real tea right there, wasn’t it?”

He added: “Meghan must put it on that boy because he renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy in Coming to America. I can’t believe they were talking about little Archie. How dark that little baby gonna be.”

In the couple’s famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle claimed there were “concerns” raised during her pregnancy about “how dark” their baby Archie’s skin might be.

Cedric continued: “They need little Archie! Charles can’t dance, who else going to teach them how to TikTok? I can just see it now, baby Archie with the queen, like, ‘Come on Gammy...’”

Rita Wilson’s rapping

Cedric was joined by a lineup of LL Cool J, Lil Dicky and Rita Wilson for a rap performance tribute to late rapper Biz Markie.

The celebrities performed their own version of the late rapper’s “Just a Friend,” retooled as a love letter to TV.

Writer Rochelle Riley wrote: “It wasn’t the first time, and I hope it won’t be the last. #RitaWilson slays.”

Seth Rogen blasted the Covid safety measures at the award show

While announcing the first award of the night, Seth Rogen complained that the ceremony had not followed safety protocols as expected.

“They said this was outdoors,” Rogen observed. “It’s not!”

However, technically, the event was sort-of outdoors, as it took place in a tent at the Event Deck at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Rogen’s words prompted DJ Reggie Watts and host Cedric the Entertainer to reassure the audience that everything was safe.

Brett Goldstein was bleeped due to an expletive-filled acceptance speech

While accepting his Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award, Brett Goldstein started off his speech by saying: “I was specifically told not to swear, so...”

After which, the audio cut out while he disobeyed that particular instruction.

Cedric the Entertainer’s dig at Nicki Minaj’s for her inflammatory and unsubstantiated vaccine claims

Cedric the Entertainer, whose real name is Cedric Antonio Kyles did not shy away from poking fun at Nicki Minaj after she caused international uproar by tweeting an unsubstantiated claim about the Covid-19 vaccine to her millions of followers.

“We’re all vaxxed. You had to get vaxxed to come here,” Cedric said. ”I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend, okay? I got Pfizer, you know what I’m saying? Because I’m bougie. That’s the Neiman Marcus of vaccines”.

The bit about the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the VP debate in 2020

Cedric the Entertainer did pre-taped a segment about communicating with the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the Vice Presidential debate against Kamala Harris in 2020.

Although, a year old now, fans are calling the joke “one of the best” of the night.

The “stop” sign on the teleprompter

American novelist Colson Whitehead shared a photograph of the red “stop” sign on the teleprompter when an award winner goes “over 45 seconds” in their speech.

The writer also shared the hilarious photo of the courteous “please stop” message that shows on the screen right before it then says: “Stop.”