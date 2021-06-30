England’s historic victory against Germany attracted a peak TV audience of 20.6 million, the BBC has said.

More than 17 million people tuned into watch Gareth Southgate’s team triumph with second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane.

The peak of 20.6 million meant the BBC had an 80 per cent share of viewers available at the time.

A further 3.5 million people live-streamed the game across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.

Among the famous faces who attended the game at Wembley Stadium were David Beckham, Ed Sheeran, and Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son, Prince George.

David Baddiel and his “Three Lions” partner Frank Skinner were also at Wembley, joining in a rousing rendition of the song after the final whistle blew.

Stormzy was also seen cheering England at Box Park in Croydon.

Baddiel told the Today programme on Radio 4 that he was “blind with joy” after witnessing England’s win.

“It is one of those moments where – I was there with my son as well as Frank and Frank’s son – and then everyone around us is just blind with joy for a little while,” he said.

“You just can’t think about anything apart from the euphoria you are feeling in that moment.”

Additional reporting by Press Association