Celebrities have been left devastated after the Euro 2024 championship trophy did not come home, again, following England’s loss.

The team lost 2-1 to Spain after a heated final in which the winning goal was scored at the 87th minute.

It marks the second time England has gotten close to winning a football final since 2021, with the last time being the team’s World Cup win in 1966.

Prince William was in the stands to see England play alongside his son Prince George, and prime minister Keir Starmer. George showed horror at the Three Lions’ loss, as he held his hands to his face in disbelief.

However, King Charles has since told the football team to “hold their head high”.

Olly Murs, Piers Morgan and Rob Beckett were in attendance at the game, which took place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Ex-One Direction members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were also present.

Comedian Beckett joked he had “abandoned” his wife and kids on their family holiday to see England play. He explained that he had been taking a break with his family in Greece but “just left my wife and children” to attend the final.

However, he appeared solemn and dejected as he made his way back home after the loss.

open image in gallery Olly Murs, Rob Beckett and Prince George were all present at the game in Berlin ( Instagram/OllyMurs/RobBeckettComic/PA Wire )

Beckett’s friend Lloyd Griffith joked, “We’re coming home. See you in 2026” as he shared an image of them both on a crowded train of football fans.

Meanwhile, “Heart Skips a Beat” singer Murs was devastated at the loss and was seen with his head in his hands.

“When you realise you’ve got to fly from Berlin to Zurich before heading back to London after losing the Euros,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “Huge thanks for the hospitality and letting me experience this unforgettable night!’

As well as musicians and TV personalities, familiar football faces at the final included former England player Peter Crouch, Welsh player Gareth Bale, and Arsenal’s legendary football manager Arsène Wenger.

Fans were left divided between pride at their country’s progress and disappointment and frustration at their team being “sh*t”.

“Haven’t done anyone proud, embarrassing from the players and manager, only won 2 games in 90 minutes, Southgate needs to quit,” wrote one angry fan.

“England were sh*t” wrote another.

However others wrote, “You made us proud England” and “Well done boys, you played well”.

Irish fans celebrated Spain’s win with one bar in Dublin playing Spanish music throughout the night as they shared their joy at England’s loss. In further confusion, England fans were also seen chanting, “We want Jay Slater back” outside a pub broadcasting the game, following the disappearance of the missing teenager in Spain.

A number of celebrities had wished the team luck ahead of the game, including Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, and Katy Perry