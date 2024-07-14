Prince George reacts to England’s devastating loss to Spain in Euro 2024 final

Support truly

Prince George was biting his fingernails like the rest of us during the tense Euro 2024 final that ultimately ended in yet another devastating defeat for England.

Attending the grand finale in Berlin, the young prince couldn’t help but let his emotions boil over as he reacted to every kick with his father Prince William by his side on Sunday night.

He was seen whispering into his father’s ear at various points and holding his face as England missed opportunities to score at the Olympiastadion.

( AFP via Getty Images )

Following Spain’s win, Prince William was quick to offer his condolences to England, posting on X: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer chats with Prince George and the Prince of Wales (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

It came as George’s grandfather the King urged England’s football team to “hold your heads high” after their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, while the Prince of Wales said “we’re all still so proud of you”.

Spain claimed a 2-1 win while the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.

Prince George and the Prince of Wales in the stands after Spain scored their second goal (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Charles, in a message to manager Gareth Southgate and the team, said: “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.

“Charles R.”

Prince George was seen gasping during the final in Berlin ( BBC )

England fell at the final hurdle once more as Spain won a tightly contested Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

The Three Lions came so close to glory at the last Euros, losing to Italy in a heartbreaking penalty shootout at Wembley, but Gareth Southgate’s side made a bright start in Berlin in what was a cagey final against Spain. But Nico Williams gave Spain the lead before Jordan Pickford was forced into a stunning save to deny Lamine Yamal.

Gareth Southgate sent on Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer for Harry Kane and Kobbie Mainoo in a gamble and the Chelsea star validated the decision, burying a fine finish to level the score. But Mikel Oyarzabal handed Spain the lead again with a late strike to leave the Three Lions desperately chasing another equaliser.