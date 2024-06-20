Jeremy Clarkson mocks Danish staple after England draw at Euro 2024

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Jeremy Clarkson poked fun at Danish fans after their 1-1 draw with England at Euro 2024 on Thursday (June 20).

Harry Kane gave England the lead at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt before Gareth Southgate’s side dropped off with Denmark hitting back to secure a point.

Immediately after the full-time whistle blew, Clarkson shared on Twitter/X: “Yes. But we make better bacon.”

Danish Bacon was heavily promoted on British television in the 1990s with slogans like: “Nobody knows bacon like we knows bacon.”

Danish Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel even appeared in one 1998 advert for the brand in a butcher’s outfit while playing the accordion.

Denmark levelled in the 34th minute on Thursday when Morten Hjulmand scored from long range after Kane lost possession.

England remain unbeaten and top of Group C on four points and on the brink of progress to the last 16 after edging past Serbia 1-0 in its first match.

Still, England can finish in any position from first to third in the group standings after playing unbeaten Slovenia next Tuesday.

open image in gallery ‘Yes. But we make better bacon,’ Jeremy Clarkson joked after England drew against Denmark ( Clive Rose/Getty Images )

Earlier this week, Clarkson addressed the viral video of a police car mowing down a baby cow who had escaped a nearby breeding farm in Surrey.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Clarkson, whose much-loved Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm returned to screens for a third season in May, wrote on X: “I will vote for any party which stops the police from running over cows.”

The former Top Gear presenter has spoken out several times about animal welfare since his farm-based series premiered in 2021. The show follows Clarkson going about life on his Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire.

He recently spoke out about how heartbroken he was after the devastating death of his piglets.

“‘I thought it would be fun to have them, and then they just died in alarming numbers,” he said. “We’re a bit stronger at dealing with it now but it was a very heart-breaking time.”