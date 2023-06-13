What Dick and Angel Strawbridge have said about Escape to the Chateau controversy

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dick and Angel Strawbridge of Escape to the Chateau fame have promised to “set the record straight” after being let go by Channel 4.

The married couple appeared on the popular home renovations programme for nine series, starting in 2016 and ending in December 2022. It followed their renovation of a 19th-century chateau in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France.

However, it was reported that the channel had ended its relationship with the Strawbridges last month. According to Deadline, an independent HR investigation was ordered by Channel 4 after Two Rivers Media, the company that produces the series, raised concerns about the couple.

“Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said.

The outlet then obtained a foul-mouthed audio recording, in which Angel can be heard calling a producer a “f***ed up little c***” – find the full transcript of what she said here.

But what have the Strawbridges said about the controversy?

In May 2023, the shared a joint statement on their Instagram page: “It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau. We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand.

“There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that. We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

“The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

On Friday (9 June), it was reported that the couple had applied to close their castle company Chateau-de-la-Motte Husson Limited.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge on ‘Escape to the Chateau’ (Channel 4)

The day before, the Strawbridges addressed the controversy once again on Instagram while announcing a UK tour.

“It’s been nearly a year in the planning and we simply could not wait to tell you that we are hitting the road for our biggest ever theatre tour!” the couple wrote, while vowing to “set the record straight”.

The Independent has contacted the Strawbridges for comment.

After the news emerged that Channel 4 was parting ways with the Strawbridges, a spokesperson said: “Channel 4 is taking an active role in challenging unacceptable behaviour in our industry. Following a review of our processes in 2021 we have made it easier to raise complaints both formally and informally.

“We require all our production partners to follow our Supplier Code of Conduct and when concerns are raised with us, they will be taken seriously and action will happen to ensure they are investigated and addressed appropriately. There is always more to do and alongside our suppliers we are committed to building safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”