The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Maude Apatow responds to internet labelling her a ‘nepotism baby’: ‘At first I was sad’
‘Euphoria’ star is the eldest daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Maude Apatow has responded to the internet labelling her a “nepotism baby”.
The 24-year-old Euphoria star is the eldest daughter of famed movie director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann and has appeared in multiple of Judd’s films – his 2007 romcom Knocked Up marked her first on-screen credit.
Speaking with Net-a-Porter in a recent interview, Apatow explained that “at first I was said”, when she learned about the criticism.
“I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I’m in such a lucky position,” she added.
“A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I’ve got to keep going and make good work,” Apatow continued.
“It’s so early in my career, I don’t have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I’ll be really proud of the stuff I’ve done by myself.”
Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about her parent’s involvement with her career, saying: “Dad always reads what I write, but I have to be at a certain point. I’ll wait until I’m almost done and then get notes from him.
“I get annoyed because he’ll come up with a better idea, but he’s super helpful. So is my mom.”
Apatow’s younger sister, Iris, 19, has also appeared alongside her in their father’s films. Iris featured in Judd’s 2016 Netflix comedy series, Love.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies