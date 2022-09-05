Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Maude Apatow responds to internet labelling her a ‘nepotism baby’: ‘At first I was sad’

‘Euphoria’ star is the eldest daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Inga Parkel
Monday 05 September 2022 18:37
Leslie Mann jokes she ‘didn’t ruin’ her daughters Maude and Iris Apatow

Maude Apatow has responded to the internet labelling her a “nepotism baby”.

The 24-year-old Euphoria star is the eldest daughter of famed movie director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann and has appeared in multiple of Judd’s films – his 2007 romcom Knocked Up marked her first on-screen credit.

Speaking with Net-a-Porter in a recent interview, Apatow explained that “at first I was said”, when she learned about the criticism.

“I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I’m in such a lucky position,” she added.

“A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I’ve got to keep going and make good work,” Apatow continued.

“It’s so early in my career, I don’t have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I’ll be really proud of the stuff I’ve done by myself.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about her parent’s involvement with her career, saying: “Dad always reads what I write, but I have to be at a certain point. I’ll wait until I’m almost done and then get notes from him.

Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow, and Maude Apatow

(Getty Images)

“I get annoyed because he’ll come up with a better idea, but he’s super helpful. So is my mom.”

Apatow’s younger sister, Iris, 19, has also appeared alongside her in their father’s films. Iris featured in Judd’s 2016 Netflix comedy series, Love.

