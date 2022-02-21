Maude Apatow reveals how she battled with ‘bad’ acne when filming ‘Euphoria’

Euphoria star Maude Apatow has revealed that she’s had some tough experiences with acne while filming the show.

While sharing her “Beauty Secrets” during a recent interview with Vogue, Apatow, 24, said that when she started wearing more makeup for different projects, her skin had a strong reaction.

“When I started working and wearing more makeup, my skin got a lot worse,” she said. “So I needed to come up with a routine.”

As she’s been playing Lexi Howard in Euphoria, Apatow recalled one particular incident when her acne was very difficult to manage.

“I was shooting Euphoria a couple months ago, and I got like three gigantic zits on my forehead, like, you couldn’t cover them,” she explained. “They were so big, and they stuck out.”

Apatow then told the show creator and director, Sam Levinson, about her acne and warned him “to be careful with the lightning,” cause she didn’t want to “accentuate them.”

While Levinson was very understanding about this, Apatow’s spots still stuck out.

“And then he looked at the camera and he was like, ‘Oh no,’ she recalled. “And I was like, ‘oh no, how bad is it?’ He’s like, ‘it’s fine.’”

Apatow then offered to turn her head a little bit, and Levinson told her to do so until he said “stop.” She noted how when she turned her face completely away from the camera, that’s when he told her to stop.

“Cause they were so bad, you couldn’t even cover them,” she explained. Levinson joked with her that she just shouldn’t “show [her] face at all.”

Since she’s become more accustomed to using makeup, she’s learned how important it is to “make sure all your makeup comes off at the end of the day.” However, this isn’t the only beauty habit that the actor aims to follow.

“I definitely learned not to pick my skin because it spreads,” she explained. “I never believed that when people told me that. Then I learned that if I pop zits, they travel.”

And on the set of Euphoria, Apatow knows that makeup is a major component of the show.

“They sent us so much makeup for Season 2 because the makeup was such a big part of season one,” she said. “We called the makeup trailer Sephoria.”

She also detailed how much her character has changed, in terms of her makeup and personality, throughout the first two seasons of Euphoria.

“My character starts out shy and comes into her own as the season goes on, and you see that with the makeup too,” she said. “Her makeup looks get a little bit bolder.”