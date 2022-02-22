Euphoria fans have speculated that Tom Holland might have had a cameo in the latest episode.

The Spider-Man star is currently in a relationship with Zendaya, who plays series lead Rue in the gritty HBO teen drama.

Holland recently said that he was “petitioning” to join Euphoria season two in a small role, adding: “It has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed.”

In the most recent episode, which aired on Sunday (20 February), Lexi (Maude Apatow) finally put on her play – a thinly veiled drama about the lives of her and her friends – at their school. You can read The Independent’s recap of the episode here.

Some eagle-eyed fans thought that they spotted Holland sat among the audience, with one viral tweet showing a figure not dissimilar to the Marvel actor sat a few rows behind Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi).

“DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY??” the Twitter user wrote, with the post being liked nearly 200,000 times.

“There was an interview where z said she wanted to sneak tom in a shot on the show cause he was on set . . . maybe she did,” one fan theorised.

“Tom Holland really wasn’t playing around when he said he wanted to have a part in Euphoria,” another wrote.

However, many viewers said that it wasn’t Holland and rather a random extra.

The Independent has contacted Holland’s representatives and HBO for comment.

Zendaya revealed last month that Holland had visited the set of Euphoria season two “at least 30 times” and that the pair had discussed a potential cameo for him.

“You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him,” she said.

Euphoria airs Mondays at 10.05pm on Sky, with new episode available to stream weekly on NOW in the UK and HBO in the US.