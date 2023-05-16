Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sign language translator for the BBC’s coverage of Eurovision 2023 has gone viral on social media.

Footage of the presenter, Adrian Bailey, signing to Finland’s entry, “Cha Cha Cha”, has circulated on Twitter, with viewers praising his enthusiastic interpretation of the music.

“Cha Cha Cha”, performed by Finnish rapper, singer, and songwriter Käärijä, finished in second place during last weekend’s Eurovision final after it was narrowly beaten by Sweden’s Loreen.

Performed with a group of pink-clad dancers, the rendition earned Finland an impressive 376 points in the public vote.

Bailey was one of several sign language interpreters to feature on the night. Others include Liz Smith, Christopher Stone, Abigail Gorman, and Naomi Bearne.

It was Bailey’s joyous performance that was shared most frequently, however, with the interpreter winning effusive praise from Eurovision fan.

The footage can be viewed at the top of this article.

“GIVE THE PERSON WHO SIGNED ‘CHA CHA CHA’ A RAISE,” wrote broadcaster Scott Bryan. “The moment when he matches the choreography is perfect.”

“I couldn’t stop watching this yesterday. So good,” wrote one viewer.

“Give this guy a trophy,” another person quipped, sharing a video of Bailey signing.

“He is so brilliant, absolutely the best act there! Love him,” someone else commented.

Käärijä – real name Jere Pöyhönen – released his debut album Fantastita in 2020.

You can read the lyrics to “Cha Cha Cha” – and an English language translation – here.

Earlier this month, the BBC mistook a Eurovision superfan for the Finnish singer in an awkward interview conducted before the event.

This year’s Eurovision final was held in Liverpool, UK.

Last year’s winners, Ukraine, would ordinarily have served as hosts, but the ongoing war with Russia meant that the event was relocated to the UK, who had finished in second place thanks to musician Sam Ryder.