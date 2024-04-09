For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prime Video has announced an earlier release date for its forthcoming adaptation of popular videogame series, Fallout.

The TV show, based on Interplay Entertainment’s extensive role-playing game series, was originally set to drop on 12 April before it was later updated to 11 April. That date, however, has since been pushed forward, and the eight-episode series will now be released on 10 April at 6pm PT.

StarringYellowjackets’ Ella Purnell as Lucy Walton, an idealistic vault-dweller who leaves the safety of her nuclear bunker-based society to embark on an adventure through the ruined wastelands of post-apocalypse California, “Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” reads an official logline.

“Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Walter Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Sons of Anarchy) plays The Ghoul, a mutant bounty hunter with unknown motives and a mysterious pre-apocalypse past. Fans of the Fallout games will recognise the ghouls as the wasteland’s necrotic subclass of irradiated humans, and the TV series faithfully recreates their horrific, cadaver-like appearance.

Other stars include Aaron Moten as Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, the fascist, pseudo-religious paramilitary order tasked with keeping a semblance of stability and peace in what’s left of California. Kyle McLachlan (Twin Peaks) plays Hank, the protagonist’s father and the leader of Vault 33, the vast 1950s-styled subterranean bunker in which Lucy’s community has lived happily for hundreds of years following the nuclear war.

Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) in ‘Fallout’ ( Courtesy of Prime Video )

Last month, Amazon released a new two-minute clip of the show, showing Lucy getting into trouble with a ghoul and the Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout comes from the creators of HBO’s Westworld, and is written by the talents behind Captain Marvel and Silicon Valley.

The series lands as the latest game to make a big-budget transition to TV following the immense success of HBO’s The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The most recent Fallout game, Fallout 76, was released in 2018. The first Fallout game was released in 1997.

Fallout will premiere all eight episodes on 10 April at 6pm PT on Prime Video.