Based on one of the greatest videogame series of all time, the Fallout TV show will soon drop on Amazon Prime. The latest game to make a big-budget transition to TV – following shortly after the immense success of The Last of Us – Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG is set in an alternate timeline, hundreds of years after nuclear armageddon wipes out humanity in the mid-20th century.

Communities of humans have been living safely below ground in bunkers, but when our protagonist, vault-dweller Lucy, pops outside for the first time in centuries, she discovers that the surface world has descended into a sort of post-apocalyptic Wild West.

For those unfamiliar, the Fallout universe blends kitsch 1950s aesthetics with grungy Cold War-era science fiction – think Mad Men meets Mad Max – a distinct style that the TV series seems to have nailed. Fans of the game will find plenty to enjoy, from the iconic blue and yellow jumpsuits to satirical takes on oppressively cheerful mid-century advertising.

From the creators of Westworld, and written by the talents behind Captain Marvel and Silicon Valley, the Fallout TV series is lining up to be the next great TV adaptation. Here’s when you can start watching.

Ella Purnell plays Lucy in Amazon’s Fallout TV series (Amazon)

Fallout TV series release date and trailer

Fallout Trailer

Fallout launches on Amazon Prime Video on 11 April, a day earlier than originally planned.

The new release date was revealed alongside the newest Fallout trailer, which dropped on 7 March. It was also announced that all eight episodes will be made available to stream online at the same time, so you can binge the series to your heart’s content.

On 19 March, Amazon released a new two-minute clip of the show, showing Lucy getting into trouble with a ghoul and the Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout TV series cast

Fallout stars Ella Purnell – perhaps best known for playing Jackie in the survival thriller TV series Yellowjackets – as Lucy, an idealistic vault-dweller who leaves the safety of her nuclear bunker-based society to embark on an adventure through the ruined wastelands of post-apocalypse California.

Aaron Morten plays Maximus in Amazon’s Fallout TV series (Amazon)

Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Sons of Anarchy) plays The Ghoul, a mutant bounty hunter with unknown motives and a mysterious pre-apocalypse past. Fans of the Fallout games will recognise the ghouls as the wasteland’s necrotic subclass of (still mostly genial) irradiated humans, and the TV series faithfully recreates their horrific, cadaver-like appearance.

Other stars include Aaron Moten as Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, the fascist, pseudo-religious paramilitary order tasked with keeping a semblance of stability and peace in what’s left of California. Kyle McLachlan (Twin Peaks) plays Hank, the protagonist’s father and the leader of Vault 33, the vast 1950s-styled subterranean bunker in which Lucy’s community has lived happily for hundreds of years following the nuclear war.

Kyle MacLachlan plays Overseer Hank in Amazon’s Fallout TV series (Amazon)

Where to watch the Fallout TV series

Fallout will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out at £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

If you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. Keep in mind that Fallout doesn’t debut until 11 April, so if you plan on bingeing all eight episodes during your free trial, you might want to hold fire until then.

