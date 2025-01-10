Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Milo Ventimiglia fought back tears while visiting the remains of his house that was ravaged by the deadly California wildfires raging through the Los Angeles area.

The This is Us and Heroes actor was one of many Hollywood stars who lost their homes after evacuating Malibu on Tuesday (7 January) and, while surveying the damage for the first time, he emotionally reflected on the “heavy” loss.

He also described the incident as “life imitating art”, revealing it “wasn’t lost” on him that his This is Us character Jack Pearson saved his family from a house fire.

News footage showed Ventimiglia pulling up to the location where his home, worth $4.4m, stood just days before.

The star, who watched the house burn down on security cameras he had installed, told CBS Evening News: “You start thinking about all the memories in the different parts of the house and whatnot.

“Then you see your neighbours’ houses and everything around, and your heart just breaks.”

Choking up while speaking, Ventimiglia added: “Man, it hits you so quick.”

He said he watched the house burning down with his heavily pregnant wife Jarah Mariano for a little while before turning the cameras off.

open image in gallery Milo Ventimiglia fought back tears while surveying wreckage of home in California fires ( CBS )

“I think there’s a kind of shock moment where you’re going, ‘Oh, this is real, and this is happening,’” he said. “And then at a certain point, we just turned it off. What good is it to continue watching? We kind of accepted the loss.”

Ventimiglia said that “everything was set up” for the imminent birth of their first child, telling the news channel they’ll lean on “good friends” to help them.

“We’ve got good friends, and we’ve got good people we’re working with,”he said, adding: “We’ll make do. Wife and baby and dog are most important.”

open image in gallery The Malibu location where Milo Ventimiglia’s home stood before being ravaged by wildfires ( cbs )

At least seven people have been killed and countless others injured as fast-moving wildfires continued to tear across the outskirts of Los Angeles, leaving thousands of firefighters battling desperately to extinguish the blaze.

Other stars to lose homes in the fires include Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton, who watched her $8.4m Malibu mansion burn to the ground on live television.

When Harry Met Sally star Crystal, in a joint statement with his wife, said: “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979.

“We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this.”