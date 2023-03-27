Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh has shared that her own cookery show is “definitely in the works”.

In 2020, the Don’t Worry Darling star became known for her much-loved social media series Cooking with Flo, where she would film herself cooking dishes on Instagram Stories.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pugh said that there had initially been “real conversations” about turning the series into a full show.

“Due to shooting schedules and it not quite being the right style of show, we had to just put it on a back burner,” she said.

“But it’s definitely in the works, it’s happening. We’re trying to make something happen.”

During the series, in which the British actor would share her cooking process with her followers, Pugh made several different dishes, including homemade marmalade, pasta from scratch, tzatziki and ratatouille.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old, was featured on Vogue’s YouTube channel, where she “showed off her cooking skills” and prepared a garlic crostini.

“I always like making a few mistakes because to me that’s where the best food and cooking comes from,” she said in the video.

In recent months, Pugh has made another career move away from acting as she released her first music as a singer-songwriter.

The two tracks, “I Hate Myself” and “The Best Part”, are included on the soundtrack to her new film A Good Person, a drama written and directed by her ex-partner, Zach Braff.

In the movie, Pugh plays a promising musician called Allison, whose life unravels after she survives a major tragedy.

In an interview with The Independent, Braff spoke about working with his then-partner.

“I wrote A Good Person for Florence,” he said. “And because Florence was my partner at the time and… she’s just… I mean, all of her talent! I was like, ‘I’ve gotta write something for her.’”