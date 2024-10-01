American Pickers presenter Frank Fritz dies aged 60 two years after suffering stroke

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Reality star and former American Pickers presenter Frank Fritz has died at the age of 60.

His death on Monday (September 30) comes two years after he suffered a debilitating stroke in October 2022.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” Fritz’s former co-star Mike Wolfe announced on Instagram on Tuesday (October 1).

Alongside a picture of the two of them, Wolfe wrote: “I’ve known Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” he continued. “Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.”

Born in Davenport, Iowa, Fritz rose to fame as a longtime co-host on American Pickers, a reality show that followed him and Wolfe as they traveled across America in search of rare artifacts to sell in their Antique Archaeology stores in Le Claire, Iowa, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Fritz stepped back from the History Channel show in March 2020 after he underwent back surgery. However, despite being open about his desire to return to the show, it was revealed in July 2021 that he had been replaced by Wolfe’s brother Mike.

In October 2022, it was reported that Fritz had been placed under temporary guardianship after he suffered a stroke that left him “unable to communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs.”

open image in gallery Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe attend A+E Networks Upfront in 2015 ( Getty Images )

Following news of his death, The History Channel and American Pickers production company Cineflix Production released a joint statement, which read: “Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade. We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes.

“Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

Besides co-hosting American Pickers for 10 years, Fritz also featured on other History Channel series, including Pawn Stars and American Restoration. He also lent his voice to an episode of the adult cartoon Family Guy.