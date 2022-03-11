Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has announced that production on House of the Dragon, HBO’s forthcoming spin-off series, has wrapped.

In a blog post published on 9 March, Martin wrote: “House of the Dragon has wrapped in London and is now in post-production. What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more.”

The new series, which takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, follows the Targaryen family in Westeros and is based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

Last October, a teaser trailer was released for House of the Dragon. The one-minute clip gave fans the first chance to see several characters from the series, including former Doctor Who Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alice Hightower.

No release date has yet been announced, but House of the Dragon is expected to debut on HBO Max in the US this year, with a UK release expected around the same time.

Elsewhere in the post, Martin offered further updates on a variety of other Westeros-set projects. He is still at work on long-awaited novel The Winds of Winter, which is set to be the sixth book in his epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. “I made a lot of progress on Winds in 2020, and less in 2021…,” wrote Martin. “But ‘less’ is not ‘none.’”

Martin also confirmed that he is currently developing a number of live action and animated shows set in the world of Game of Thrones with HBO. One of these is the The Sea Snake, centred around Martin’s character Corlys Celaryon, which is being developed with Rome showrunner Bruno Heller.

The only animated project that Martin named is titled The Golden Empire. Martin added that he was unable to say exactly how many different projects are currently in development. “No, can’t tell you how many,” Martin wrote. “But it is my hope that a number of these shows will get on the air. Not all, no, it is never all, but more than one.”