Gavin & Stacey fans have been left disappointed after they waited six years for clarity on one of the show’s biggest mysteries.

The hit BBC sitcom aired between 2007 and 2010 and returned in 2019 with a one-off festive special that ended on a cliffhanger when Ruth Jones’s character Nessa proposed to James Corden’s Smithy.

Although fans were treated to the revelations about the pair’s romance in the finale, which aired tonight (25 December), there’s another enigma that has haunted the show since its first series was released.

The question of what happened during a fishing trip between Uncle Bryn, played by Rob Brydon, and his nephew Jason West, played by Robert Wilfort, has been the centre of much fan speculation.

Although the fishing trip does not take place during the series, and refers to an event outside of the timeline of the show, it has long been a running joke throughout its episodes.

The first clips from the final episode of the hugely popular sitcom, which were shown during the Strictly Come Dancing finale, appeared to tease a revelation about the trip. But that did not happen.

“I’d like to say now and forever, the joke has always been you don’t find out,” Wilfort told a panel at a screening of the finale in London.

Fans did not find out what happened on the mysterious fishing trip ( BBC )

He defended the decision not to reveal what happened on the trip as he said: “I’m sorry everybody, but that has always been the joke and it always will be because it’s funny.”

He continued: “It’s funnier that way. And I was so pleased that we didn’t reveal it because we never know what it is.”

Ahead of the show’s finale, Wilfort had told the BBC that he was prepared for mysteries surrounding the event to follow him to his grave.

“I’m under strict instructions not to reveal any details, we want no spoilers, so you’ll just have to watch on Christmas Day,” he said at the time.

“I’m fully prepared for it to go on my gravestone: ‘What happened on the fishing trip?’”

He continued: “People go mad trying to figure out what happened... it’s really lovely to be in this thing that has captured people’s imaginations.”