GB News is being lampooned once again after a host’s disastrous attempt to deliver breaking news.

On Saturday (10 September), when news suddenly broke that escaped terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife had been arrested, cameras cut to presenter Martin Daubney, who was in no way prepared.

Having to improvise on the spot without an autocue, Daubney, flustered, said: “First, it’s the news headlines... no it’s not – we’re going straight to me. This is breaking news – this is fast and happening.”

He then referred to the terrorist as “the terror man” and, growing increasingly more flustered, swore, stating: “F***, it’s all gone wrong.”

Attempting to prematurely throw things over to a guest booked to appear on the show, Daubney said: “Chip Chapman, we have him coming up soon on the arrest of the terror suspect. He escaped from Wandsworth Prison and he’s been apprehended.”

He also attempted to read from the autocue, but the words did not seem to be in order.

However, Daubney continued to stumble over his words, continuing: “We’ve got our first guest. Police have arrested prisoner Daniel Khalife, beg your pardon... This story is just happening.”

The errors didn’t stop there as Daubney then introduced the incorrect guest. |Joining me now for the latest is GB News Home Security Editor, Mark White, are you there, Mark?” he said, before correcting himself: “It’s Chip Chapman, we have Chip Chapman.”

The moment went viral on social media shortly after, with many lampooning Daubney and the channel for the error

Broadcaster Jamie East called the clip “f*** glorious”, adding: “Every second brings me unbridled joy. This channel has been on air for over two years. There is no excuse for being this abysmal anymore, not one.”

‘It’s all gone wrong:’ GB News host Martin Daubney butchers breaking news segment (GB News)

Journalist Scott Bryan wrote: “Wow this is bad,” with @davidclewis stating: “Cannot get enough of this GB News clip.”

Referring to satirical shows Brass Eye and The Day Today, shows that parody current affairs news programming, @SamueleRRobinson wrote: “GB News is easily Chris Morris’s most impressive satire yet.”

Find more reactions below.

Suspected terrorist Khalife was believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in London on Wednesday (6 September) by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry, having left the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

A 75-hour nationwide manhunt ended when the 21-year-old was tackled off a bike and arrested by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer on a canal towpath in Chiswick. He is currently in police custody.

Find live updates on Khalife and his forthcoming court appearance here.