Was George RR Martin involved in House of the Dragon?

After more than three years, it’s time to return to Westeros.

House of the Dragon, the first in a number of planned Game of Thrones spin-offs, released episode 6 on Monday.

The original Thrones series was adapted from the bestselling fantasy books by George RR Martin.

House of the Dragon is set hundreds of years before the events of Thrones, and follows the story of the Targaryen civil war.

However, many fans are still confused over the extent of Martin’s involvement in the series.

As with Thrones, Martin serves as an executive producer on the show. He is also credited as a co-created alongside Ryan J Condal, with the series being based on Martin’s Fire & Blood book.

Ahead of the series’ debut, Martin wrote in a blog post: “I’ve seen all ten episodes now (albeit in rough cuts), and I love what I’ve seen.

“Ryan and Miguel [Sapochnik] and their amazing cast and crew have done some magnificent work. HotD is all I hoped it would be; dark, powerful, visceral, disturbing, stunning to look at, peopled with complex and very human characters brought to life by some truly amazing actors.”

Matt Smith in ‘House of the Dragon' (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

While many of the details of House of the Dragon have been kept under wraps by the show’s creators, the last few weeks have seen more and more information be made public.

Matt Smith said he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes that were required while filming the HBO series.

Co-star Steve Toussaint, meanwhile, has claimed that the series will present sex and violence in a different way to Game of Thrones.

In an interview last week, actor Eve Best opened up about the unusual auditioning process for the high-profile series.