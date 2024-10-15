Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins champion Georgia Harrison has described the finale of the show as among the most “degrading” and “demoralising” moments of her life.

The reality star and campaigner, 29, was one of two winners of the gruelling reality competition’s latest season, after she and boxer Lani Daniels passed an SAS-style selection test in the last episode.

Harrison, Daniels, reality TV star Bianca Gascoigne and boxer Anthony Ogogo were the only celebrity contestants to reach the finale, after succeeding in an array of physically and mentally demanding challenges.

The final episode saw Harrison tasked with memorising a cover story and concealing secrets from an interrogation team in the face of tough questioning.

At one point, the former Love Island contestant was locked in a dog cage while fellow star Gascoigne poured a bucket of cold water over her.

“I really did think that the interrogation was going to be easy, because I would watch it on TV and think, ‘If that was me, I wouldn’t be shaking on the floor,’ but I really underestimated it,” Harrison admitted in an interview with The Sun.

open image in gallery Harrison managed to succeed in the mentally and physically gruelling competition ( PA )

“I was thinking that I could meditate through it, but it’s just so, so tough,” she added. “You get disorientated so much that you don’t know how long it’s been, who you’re with or if it’s even real any more.

“You lose all understanding of your surroundings. I was definitely hallucinating. It’s awful, excruciatingly hard, degrading, demoralising and one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.”

As well as appearing on reality shows, Harrison has also starred in the ITV documentaryRevenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear, which saw the star open up about her image-based abuse trial against ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear, who shared a video of the former couple having sex on his OnlyFans account. In March 2023, Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

This year’s season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins previously saw actor and presenter John Barrowman leave the show just 32 minutes after arriving at base camp.

Former Dancing on Ice judge Barrowman declared that he was “done” with the show after being sick following the first challenge. “I thought, ‘I’m not going to make myself ill or hurt myself in order to try to prove something that I don’t need to prove,’” he told The Sun.