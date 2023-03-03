For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been jailed for 21 months for sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner and Ms Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on 2 August, 2020.

The prosecution told an earlier trial that the sex at Bear‘s home in Loughton, Essex, was consensual but that Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, did not know that they were being recorded.

Bear shared the video on his OnlyFans account and made more than £2,000 from airing the footage, the court heard.

Ms Harrison said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it plain how upset she would be if he did”, the prosecutor said.

Georgia Harrison said she ‘was very, very upset’ about seeing the footage the first time (PA Wire)

The complainant said that she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp that day, and later that year she was made aware that it was circulating online.

Ms Carey said that Bear uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

Bear, who has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, had denied all charges and claimed at trial that he deleted the footage that day and had shared it with no-one other than Ms Harrison.

But he was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Judge Christopher Morgan sentenced him at the same court on Friday to 21 months in prison.

After Bear was found guilty last year, Ms Harrison said: “I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

Bear attended his trial in a hired chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce wearing a black fur jacket and sunglasses and was accompanied by his girlfriend, Jessica Smith.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear with his partner Jessica Smith arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court in December (PA Wire)

In January, while awaiting sentencing, Bear shared a video on his Twitter account of him proposing to Ms Smith at a restaurant and her saying yes.

In the footage, filmed by another person, Bear shouted to other diners from a balcony table that he had a “special announcement” before getting on one knee and asking Ms Smith to marry him.

During his trial, Bear’s Twitter account posted a “50% off” deal for his adult entertainment website alongside a photo of him arriving at court accompanied by Ms Smith.

Bear had been on bail since his conviction in December.