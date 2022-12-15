Georgia Harrison has given her first television interview since her ex Stephen Bear was found guilty of posting revenge porn.

“The world just fell beneath my feet,” she told Good Morning Britain as she recalled the moment she realised the clip had “gone global.”

The Love Island star said she was “fed up” of living with the dread and took to social media to ask her fans to send evidence.

Stephen Bear is facing up to two years in prison after he shared footage of them having sex on OnlyFans.

