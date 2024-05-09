Jump to content
Georgia Harrison: How I got OnlyFans to take down the revenge porn videos uploaded by my ex

My initial reaction was to contact all of the platforms directly, writes Georgia Harrison. It took more than 24 hours before I could get through to any – some never responded at all

Thursday 09 May 2024 17:37 BST
‘I can only compare image-based sexual abuse to what it would be like if your house was on fire’
‘I can only compare image-based sexual abuse to what it would be like if your house was on fire’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire)

Revenge porn spreads like a house fire. What exactly do I mean by this? Well, my name is Georgia Harrison – and if you aren’t already aware of my story, I was a victim of revenge porn back in 2020. I went on to successfully convict my ex-partner for committing this awful crime in a case that went down in history and is now used as an example in law schools across the country.

On Wednesday, I was asked to attend a select committee chaired by the fabulous Caroline Nokes MP at Westminster to discuss what changes need to occur to help safeguard future victims and prevent this crime from having such a devastating effect on their lives.

During the evidence session, I was asked about my personal experience and how the big tech platforms who were hosting this sexually explicit video of me (which I neither consented to the filming nor distribution of) reacted during the time I was desperately trying to get it removed – regardless of the fact that it had already racked up millions of views across various sites.

