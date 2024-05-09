Revenge porn spreads like a house fire. What exactly do I mean by this? Well, my name is Georgia Harrison – and if you aren’t already aware of my story, I was a victim of revenge porn back in 2020. I went on to successfully convict my ex-partner for committing this awful crime in a case that went down in history and is now used as an example in law schools across the country.

On Wednesday, I was asked to attend a select committee chaired by the fabulous Caroline Nokes MP at Westminster to discuss what changes need to occur to help safeguard future victims and prevent this crime from having such a devastating effect on their lives.

During the evidence session, I was asked about my personal experience and how the big tech platforms who were hosting this sexually explicit video of me (which I neither consented to the filming nor distribution of) reacted during the time I was desperately trying to get it removed – regardless of the fact that it had already racked up millions of views across various sites.