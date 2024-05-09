Georgia Harrison: How I got OnlyFans to take down the revenge porn videos uploaded by my ex
My initial reaction was to contact all of the platforms directly, writes Georgia Harrison. It took more than 24 hours before I could get through to any – some never responded at all
Revenge porn spreads like a house fire. What exactly do I mean by this? Well, my name is Georgia Harrison – and if you aren’t already aware of my story, I was a victim of revenge porn back in 2020. I went on to successfully convict my ex-partner for committing this awful crime in a case that went down in history and is now used as an example in law schools across the country.
On Wednesday, I was asked to attend a select committee chaired by the fabulous Caroline Nokes MP at Westminster to discuss what changes need to occur to help safeguard future victims and prevent this crime from having such a devastating effect on their lives.
During the evidence session, I was asked about my personal experience and how the big tech platforms who were hosting this sexually explicit video of me (which I neither consented to the filming nor distribution of) reacted during the time I was desperately trying to get it removed – regardless of the fact that it had already racked up millions of views across various sites.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies