Georgia Harrison delivered a powerful speech outside court on Thursday, 28 March, after Stephen Bear was ordered to pay back the £22,305 he made from sharing a private video on his OnlyFans site of the pair having sex.

The 34-year-old could face nine months in prison if he does not pay the confiscation order within three months.

Bear must also pay Ms Harrison £5,000 in compensation, which he said “can be enforced through the magistrates’ court” if it is “not satisfied” judge Christopher Morgan at Chelmsford Crown Court said.

Bear left prison in January, having served 10-and-a-half months of his 21-month sentence for sharing the film.