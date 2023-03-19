At least five revenge porn victims message me every day, says Georgia Harrison

Georgia Harrison has said at least five women contact her every day with their own revenge porn stories following her court case with Stephen Bear.

Speaking on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, the reality TV star spoke of how she felt her ex-partner took away her “innocent spark” after he shared a video of him having sex with Harrison on OnlyFans.

Bear was jailed for 21 months.

“I became someone that victims reach out to, and I get at least five women a day – usually victims but sometimes mothers of victims or family members who want advice,” Ms Harrison said.

Sign up for our newsletters.