Gillian Anderson has shared a photograph of an NSFW gift she received following her Emmys win.

At the awards ceremony on Sunday (19 September), the actor won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s period drama The Crown.

As well as receiving the statuette, the 53-year-old – who plays the fan-favourite character, sex therapist Jean, in another of Netflix’s hit shows, Sex Education – was presented with another, far more crude gift that appears to pay homage to both roles.

The X Files star took to Instagram to share a photo of an enormous cake moulded in the shape of a penis wearing a crown.

“Congrats on a BIG one,” is written on a banner below the phallus.

Anderson was presented with the cake by French fashion house Chloé, which had designed her red carpet look for the ceremony.

“Let them eat cake! Thank you thank you,” wrote the actor, who accompanied her caption with the hashtags: “#sizedoesmatter” and “#penisoftheyear”.

Fans have reacted in delight at the actor’s humorous post, with many people commenting their shock at the image.

“THE HASHTAGS,” wrote one amused person, while another added: “That’s… something!”

In a brief exchange at a press conference following her Emmy win, Anderson was asked by a US reporter if she had “talked to [Thatcher] at all” about her role.

Anderson confirmed that she did not consult with the former prime minister who died in 2013. On social media, fans were amused both by the baffling question and the actor’s dignified response.

Anderson reprised her role as Jean in the recently released third season of Sex Education, in which she stars opposite Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and new cast addition Jemima Kirke.

