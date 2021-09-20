Gillian Anderson has confirmed that she did not consult with the late Margaret Thatcher ahead of her performance in The Crown, following a bizarre question posed to her at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Anderson won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Thatcher – who died in 2013 – in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show.

In a brief but amusing exchange at the press conference after her win, Anderson was asked by a US reporter if she had “talked to [Thatcher] at all” about her role.

“Um, I have not spoken to Margaret,” Anderson replied, before quickly moving on to the reporter’s second question, about why it has taken America so long to “get a female leader”.

On social media, fans were delighted both by the baffling question and Anderson’s dignified response.

Some wondered if the reporter had Anderson confused for Meryl Streep, who played the role of Thatcher in the 2011 film The Iron Lady.

“A very confused X-Files fan in the audience wants to know if you’ve visited the undersea base where Thatcher’s brain floats, tended by squid, waiting to rise at the moment of England’s greatest trial,” one joked.

One remarked Anderson had very kindly paraphrased the fact that she did not, in fact, consult an Ouija board as research for her role.

The Crown won a total of 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Josh O’Connor) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Olivia Colman).

See the full list of winners here and the biggest snubs and surprises here.