Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray defends himself over awkward teleprompter mistake: ‘That wasn’t me’
Presenter asked the camera operator to show the prompt to viewers at home
Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray was tripped up by a mistake on the show’s teleprompter on today’s broadcast (15 December).
The presenter, who was hosting the programme with Ranvir Singh, had been promoting GMB’s 1 Million Minutes campaign when he appeared to make an error by saying “sex” instead of “six”.
He said: “It opens to people in England only if you sign up by going to our website and pledging 180 minutes a week for sex… for six… sex?”
Looking at Singh’s amused reaction, Ray then insisted the mistake wasn’t his. “It actually says ‘for sex’ in there,” he protested. “It does say that.”
Ray then asked the camera operator to show viewers the prompt. “There you go,” he said, vindicated.
“That wasn’t me. That wasn’t me!”
The ITV programme is running its charitable campaign, 1 Million Minutes, for the sixth year in a row to support those who are isolated at Christmas. The campaign sees members of the public donate their time to charities such as Alzheimer’s Society, Grief Encounter, Crisis, Re-Engage and Chatty Cafe Scheme.
Earlier this month, guest presenter Robert Rinder became tearful on GMB after watching the show’s anti-loneliness campaign video.
Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays at 6am on ITV.
