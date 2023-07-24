ITV schedule this week: Cancelled shows from Good Morning Britain to This Morning as Women’s World Cup airs
The 2023 tournament kicked off on Thursday 20 July
ITV’s daytime shows, including Good Morning Britain and This Morning, will face disruptions in the following weeks as the Women’s World Cup plays out.
Live daytime programming is a staple of the channel, with Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly and Holly Willoughby mixing hard news with light entertainment every weekday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are currently hosting This Morning during the summer holidays.
However, since the Women’s World Cup began in host countries Australia and New Zealand on Thursday 20 July, ITV’s schedule has been undergoing major shake-ups, and will continue to do so until the final on Sunday 20 August.
Due to the major time difference Down Under, the majority of matches will be shown in the morning UK time. For example, the first match for England’s Lionesses, on Saturday 22 July against Haiti, aired at 10.30am BST on ITV.
Across the tournament, the matches are split between the BBC and ITV, meaning only those airing on ITV from Monday to Friday will impact the channel’s popular daytime shows Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.
You can find the full schedule for all the matches, including those airing on the BBC and weekends, here.
Below, we’ve listed the kick-off times for the group stage matches airing across ITV on forthcoming weekdays, along with which of the channel’s daytime shows will be disrupted.
Monday 24 July
7am: Italy vs Argentina
9.30am: Germany vs Morocco
12pm: Brazil vs Panama
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women
Tuesday 25 July
6.30am: New Zealand vs Philippines
9am: Switzerland vs Norway
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Lorraine
Wednesday 26 July
6am: Japan vs Costa Rica
1pm: Canada v Republic of Ireland
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Loose Women
Thursday 27 July
8.30am: Portugal vs Vietnam
Cancelled shows: Lorraine
Friday 28 July
1.30pm: Panama v Jamaica
Cancelled shows: Loose Women
Monday 31 July
8am: Japan v Spain
8am: Costa Rica v Zambia
Cancelled shows: Lorraine
Tuesday 1 August
8am: Vietnam vs Netherlands
8am: Portugal vs USA
Cancelled shows: Lorraine, This Morning
Wednesday 2 August
11am: Jamaica vs Brazil
11am: Panama vs France
Cancelled shows (likely): This Morning
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies