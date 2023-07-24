Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Italy beat Argentina as Germany and Brazil begin campagins
Cristiana Girelli’s late goal gives Italy a 1-0 win before Women’s World Cup contenders Germany battle Morocco and Brazil take on Panama
Football heavyweights Brazil and Germany both get their Women’s World Cup campaigns underway on Monday as they look to lay down an early marker in pursuit of the trophy at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
Germany are generally seen among the top five most likely winners and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side boast plenty of world-class quality in the likes of Alexandra Popp, Sara Dabritz and Lea Schuller. They face big underdogs Morocco in their opening game and the Atlas Lionesses will make history as the first Arab team to play at a Women’s World Cup, having shown their class during a surprise run to the final of last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Monday also sees Brazil and their 37-year-old superstar Marta kick things off with a clash against Panama, while Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in the first game of the day as veteran striker Cristian Girelli came off the bench to grab the winner.
Elsewhere, France suffered a blow early in their campaign as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a battling Jamaica, who earned a first-ever Women’s World Cup point. That came a day after England began with a win but the Lionesses were pushed all the way by Haiti in what was a close contest in Brisbane. Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty in the first half was enough to earn England a narrow victory, but goalkeeper Mary Earps had to make a big stop to protect their lead late on.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany 4-0 Morocco
71 mins: Lea Schuller receives the ball with her back to goal. She can’t turn so sends the ball back to Lena Lattwein.
Lattwein spies Nicole Anyomi in space on the right wing and tries to pick her out with a pass from the outside of her boot. She catches it all wrong though and fizzes the ball too far away from Anyomi and sees it bounce out of play.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany 4-0 Morocco
68 mins: Salma Amani comes on to replace Anissa Lahmari as Morocco make a change. Their defence is cut open by a fine run in behind from Nicole Anyomi who breezes into space on the right side of the pitch.
She lifts a cross into the box only for Sarah Kassi to clear the danger with two German forwards closing in on her.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany 4-0 Morocco
65 mins: With the match already sown up, Germany make a triple change now. Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull, and Klara Buhl are all taken off with Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Nicole Anyomi introduced.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany 4-0 Morocco
62 mins: Hanane Ait El Haj has gone down injured and needs a bit of treatment. The last thing the defender will want is to leave the pitch after her own goal but it looks as though she’ll be fine to play on.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany 4-0 Morocco
57 mins: This has been a bruising start to the second half for Morocco. Two goals conceded and one disallowed for them the African side.
Germany have stepped up a level and look sharper and faster than their opponents.
Women’s World Cup 2023: GOAL! Germany 4-0 Morocco (Ait El Haj OG, 54’)⚽️
54 mins: Oh no.
Svenja Huth gets forward for Germany and brings the ball to the right edge of the box. She curls a great cross into the six-yard box where Elodie Nakkach leaps up and flicks the ball towards the back post.
Hanane Ait El Haj is worried about the presence of Lina Magull and can’t shift her feet in time. The ball drops, hits her and deflects into the back of her own goal.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany 3-0 Morocco
53 mins: Disallowed goal!
Morocco score! Ghizlane Chebbak is the one who carries the ball through midfield and up to the edge of the box. She slips a pass into the area for Rosella Ayane who controls it well then lifts a fine finish past Merle Frohms.
The Moroccans start to celebrate but the offside flag is raised and the replays show Ayane just ahead of the last defender.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany 3-0 Morocco
52 mins: If Morocco are to get back into this match, it’s a tough ask I know, then the most likely player to drive them forwards is Ghizlane Chebbak.
She’s the leader and one who is unafraid to shoot. She’s also got a decent strike from range but Merle Frohms is a tough goalkeeper to beat.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany 3-0 Morocco
49 mins: Germany are showing why they’re big favourites to win Group H and possibly go on to lift the World Cup at the end of this tournament.
Chance! Sara Dabritz feeds a pass into the box for Lina Magull who lets the ball run through her own legs as she’s offside.
Klara Buhl gets to the ball and curls a shot into the far post but the offside flag goes up against her too.
Women’s World Cup 2023: GOAL! Germany 3-0 Morocco (Buhl, 46’)⚽️
46 mins: Mere seconds after the restart, Germany have a third! Klara Buhl flies down the left wing and floats a cross into the box. Sara Dabritz is on hand to nod the ball into the crossbar but the rebound comes out and is flicked back to Buhl.
She takes a touch and drills it into the back of the net!
