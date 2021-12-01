Maureen Lipman has announced that she will not be returning to Celebrity Gogglebox after claiming that all her “clever” comments were cut from the show.

The Coronation Street star appeared alongside Giles Brandreth on the all-star spin-off of Channel 4’s popular show, in which contributors watch the week’s TV highlights.

However, during an appearance on Loose Women on Tuesday (30 November), Lipman responded to Janet Street Porter’s question about her return to the series.

“I’ve seen all the male tackle that I need to see for this lifetime, to be honest, I really have,” Lipman said, referencing being made to watch Naked Attraction on the TV show.

“I’ve run through my period of going [shocked noises], ‘Oh, get it off!’. Giles loves it, he absolutely loves it and we had such a good time but none of the clever things we said went into it... so no.”

Lipman has previously revealed that she walked off the set of Celebrity Gogglebox after being made to watch Naked Attraction, a dating show in which contestants must choose their ideal date as their naked bodies are revealed from the bottom up.

“I’d seen Gogglebox and I thought, ‘Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?’” she said. “But it’s your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want.

“They’re searching for ways to make me go, ‘Urgh!’ So I thought, ‘Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction.’”