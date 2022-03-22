Gogglebox star’s boyfriend still in critical condition after being struck by car
Nat Eddleston, the partner of ‘Gogglebox’ regular Ellie Warner, was hit by a car in Leeds last week
Nat Eddleston, the boyfriend of Gogglebox star Ellie Warner, is still in a critical condition after being struck by a car.
Eddleston was allegedly knocked down by a white car in Leeds on Friday (18 March) in a hit and run incident.
He had been meeting friends for a drink at a pub in Leeds’ Halton area when the collision occurred.
Speaking to The Mirror, police confirmed that Eddleston is in a “stable but critical condition” following the accident.
Police also confirmed that inquiries around the matter are currently “ongoing”.
It was previously reported that Eddleston had suffered a broken neck and collapsed lungs in the accident.
A family member told The Sun: “Nat is in intensive care with a broken neck, broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage.”
Warner – who has starred on the show with her sister Izzi since 2015 – has not yet addressed the incident.
Eddleston has previously appeared on episodes of Gogglebox alongside Warner.
West Yorkshire Police have also appealed to the public for information about the incident.
In a statement shared to social media, they wrote: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian.”
The Independent has contacted a representative of Gogglebox for comment.
