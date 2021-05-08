Gogglebox star – and Line of Duty detective – Jenny Newby cast her verdict on the finale in the latest episode.

Throughout the BBC show’s sixth series, Jenny has been embracing her inner Sherlock Holmes by writing down key phrases and character names in a special notebook in the hope that she’ll be able to pick up on future twists and turns.

Her efforts even saw her become the source of a photoshopped image showing her sitting alongside DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure). In the photo, she can be seen perusing her notepad.

In the latest episode of Gogglebox, which was broadcast on Friday (7 May), viewers watched on as Jenny discovered the identity of “The Fourth Man” in the conclusion to the long-running “H” storyline, which left a contingent of fans feeling underwhelmed.

Jenny was also furious with the show’s ending and proceeded to tear pages out of her notebook in anger as the end credits played – much to the amusement of her co-star, Lee Riley.

“Don’t laugh!” the disappointed TV personality snapped, throwing a screwed up page at him.

‘Gogglebox’ star Jenny threw a page from her ripped up ‘Line of Duty’ notebook at Lee (Channel 4)

Viewers were left in hysterics, with one fan saying Jenny’s reaction to the finale was better than anything in the finale itself.

“Condolences to Jenny’s notebook, forever in my heart,” another quipped, while one viewer stated: “Not the notebook, please Jenny.”

One other fan said: “Jenny destroying her Line of Duty notes deserves a BAFTA for TV moment of the year.”