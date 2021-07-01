Kirstie Allsopp has hit out at Gogglebox, branding it “the worst form of mean, cruel television”.

Speaking to My Weekly magazine, the Location, Location, Location host said that the Channel 4 series was “one of my least favourite” TV shows.

“It’s the worst form of mean, cruel television,” Allsopp explained.

“It’s one thing to talk about people in private but to put it in a public space is not entertainment.”

It’s not the first time the presenter has shared her dislike for Gogglebox, describing it as “stomach churning” after her programme Kirstie’s Crafty Christmas was dissected by the show’s stars.

“It’s just people being negative about other people,” she previously said.

Earlier this week, Gogglebox fans paid tribute to cast member Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 .

Pete had initially appeared on the show with his wife Linda in 2013, temporarily leaving but returning in 2016 where they have remained regular fixtures ever since.