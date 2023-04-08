Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gogglebox viewers were left shocked after a debate about Waitrose between Giles and Mary descended into a sweary rant.

During Friday (7 April) night’s episode of the show, the Wiltshire-based married couple tuned into Netflix’s new series Beef.

Giles commented that one of the characters looked like the sort of person who would complain in Waitrose, saying: “He’d be sent to that problem desk, Mary, which I always avoid. Somewhere in the middle of Waitrose where there’s always people queuing and tutting. Do you remember that place? Where they express dissatisfaction.”

However, Mary shot back at him: “Oh, you’re just such a b******. Waitrose is beautifully run, there’s never a queue of people tutting.”

Shocked by her impassioned defence, Giles jokingly asked his wife if she worked for Waitrose.

“Do you work for Waitrose, Mary? I think you’re on a retainer,” he said, with her replying: “No, you’re trying to get a retainer from Lidl.”

Tweeting along with the show, one viewer wrote: “Mary was very defensive about Waitrose then…”

“Mary calling Giles a b****** for complaining about Waitrose, bit harsh!” one commenter wrote.

“Did Mary just swear on Gogglebox?” another asked.

One Twitter user joked: “Next episode, Mary drops the C0bomb when Giles winds her up even more.”

Giles and Mary have appeared on Gogglebox since 2015, during which Mary has often criticised her husband for swearing.

“Blimey, Mary’s not holding back tonight. Giles should have replied that she shouldn’t use that language, like she does to him,” one commenter wrote.

“‘You’re just such a b******…’ I’m sorry! Did Mary just swear? Whatever next?” another tweet read.

Last week, Gogglebox viewers were left divided after stars Abbie and Georgia admitted that they didn’t know who Charles Dickens is.

“I’m sure he writes a book called Twit and T***, or Twit and Twig or something,” with a confused Georgia stating: “What books have you been reading?”

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.