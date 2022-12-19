Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gogglebox stars Mica and Marcus have announced that they are quitting the Channel 4 reality series.

The couple have appeared on the show offering light-hearted commentary on the week’s TV for the past five years.

They announced the news in a statement, explaining: “We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crews but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.

“To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much.”

The pair also responded to the news on Twitter, sharing a personal statement with fans and thanking Channel 4.

“We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor),” they wrote.

“It was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best. To the amazing cast, you’ll forever be our G’box brothers & sisters 4life.”

They added: “And lastly, To all our Yardie 🇯🇲 friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the program’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a damn search engine. We love youuuuuuu.”

In the comments underneath, followers shared their dismay at Mica and Marcus leaving the series.

“You will be missed so much! Can’t wait to see what you do!” one person wrote.

“Nah this ain’t the news I wanted to hear,” wrote another. “Hope 2023 brings you both more blessings.”

Gogglebox can be streamed now on All 4.