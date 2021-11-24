Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford delighted fans as she shared the first photos from his wedding.

The reality TV star, who has appeared on the Channel 4 series since 2017, married Paige Yeomans in May.

On Monday (22 November), Sandiford shared his first photos of the wedding online, which show him in a blue suit and his wife in a long white dress as they walk by the sea.

Marking their six-month wedding anniversary, Sandiford captioned the photo: “Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world.”

Yeomans also posted a photo on their wedding day, writing: “22.05.21 When your best friend doubles up as the best husband.”

Pete’s sister and Gogglebox co-star Sophie commented: “Can’t believe how quick it’s gone.”

Meanwhile, Izzi Warner wrote: “Aww cuties, happy six-month anniversary you two,” as her sister Ellie added: “Awww congratulations, beautiful picture.”

“Congrats mate,” commented former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr.

Pete and Sophie also welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Last week, Channel 4 announced that they were currently in the process of casting their first Scottish family on Gogglebox, after audiences and politicians complained about the lack of Scottish people on the show.